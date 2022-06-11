LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The average gas price and diesel fuel in Arkansas has set another record leaving drivers feeling even more pain at the pump.

AAA reported that the average gas price in Arkansas is $4.52, up two cents from Friday. Diesel fuel saw a record high of $5.31, also up two cents.

Lafayette County drivers are paying the most in the state with an average of $4.77 per gallon. Drivers in Hot Spring County are paying the least average of $4.38.

In central Arkansas, Pine Bluff has the highest gas average of $4.52 per gallon. Hot Springs has the second-highest, averaging at $4.48 per gallon. The Little Rock-North Little Rock area follows with an average of $4.46.

The national average price topped $5 per gallon, setting another record.

To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page.