LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Over 800 youth from around the country are using some of their summer vacation to give back by participating in the Ozark Mission Project to help make a difference in Arkansas communities.

Back in 1986, the Ozark Mission Project was developed for youth as a way of making a difference throughout communities of Arkansas in addition to honoring the memory of a teen who died on the Buffalo River, Kristen Johnson.

Now, the nonprofit has brought together hundreds of youths from Arkansas and around the country to complete over 100 service projects in portions of the Natural State this summer.

“When they see the progress that we’ve made, I love seeing the smile on their faces,” youth volunteer Monica Richardson said.

The group will be servicing Little Rock, North Little Rock, and Wynne doing minor home repairs like building porches and wheelchair ramps.

Ozark Mission Project director Bailey Faulkner spoke on where some volunteers come from and what sort of projects they tackle.

“We’re here at a job site with a group that came from Colorado,” Faulkner said. “This is their first time here in Arkansas to serve and they’re hoping to build a wheelchair ramp for a person with mobility issues.”

“It makes me feel like I’ve accomplished something, especially when we see the neighbor that we’re helping,” Richardson said.

Colorado-native and 13-year-old Monica Richardson said it’s important for teens like her to help others.

“I love being involved in my church and I love being involved in helping the community and making a difference,” Richardson said.

Faulkner said her organization looks to always help Arkansas communities.

“Sadly, we have to turn down projects because we don’t have enough volunteers,” Faulkner said. “So, we’re looking for teens who don’t to just serve during the summer. but would want to serve for a weekend or spring break.”

Richardson has a message to share with other teens who may want to help.

“If you find something in your community, mission trip or even something like volunteering anywhere, and you find an opening do it, just do it,” Richardson said.