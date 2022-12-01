LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A longtime Little Rock lawman is moving to the attorney general’s office after stepping down from his position as Little Rock’s top cop.

Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin announced Thursday that interim Little Rock Police Department Chief Wayne Bewley will be the Chief of Investigations when he takes over the state attorney general’s office in January.

Bewley had announced his retirement from the Little Rock Police Department Wednesday. He will retire Dec. 16., with Assistant Chief Heath Helton stepping into the interim chief role on Dec. 3.

In the Wednesday announcement, Bewley said he was leaving the LRPD for another job offer. He had served with the department for 36 years, having worked up through the ranks after beginning as a patrolman.

“I am forever grateful to the City of Little Rock. With that being said, it is time to move on to the next chapter of my life,” Bewley said in a statement Wednesday.

Announcing Bewley’s hire Thursday, Griffin noted his years of service and experience in Little Rock law enforcement.

“Chief Bewley is a man of character and integrity who is highly regarded around the city, state, and nation. He brings professionalism and a wealth of law enforcement experience — over 34 years as a police officer, investigator, manager, and leader,” the attorney general-elect said. “I am honored and excited that he is joining my team.”

Griffin will take the oath of office for attorney general on Jan. 10, 2023. He won the election for Lieutenant Governor in 2014 and again in 2018, hitting the term limit for the office.