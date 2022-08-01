OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — From August 10, 2022, to August 13, 2022, the Ouachita County Fair will take place at the Ouachita County Recreational Center located at 2708 Mount Holly Road in Camden, Ark. The schedule of the fair will take place as follows:

August 10, 2022

10 AM: Poultry & Rabbits

6 PM: Sheep & Goat Show

6 PM – 10 PM: Carnival Rides

August 11, 2022

11 AM – 1 PM: Senior Citizens Day

6 PM: Beef & Swine Show

6 PM – 10 PM: Carnival Rides

August 12, 2022

12 PM: Premium Sale

6 PM – 10 PM: Carnival Rides

7 PM: Bingo

August 13, 2022

9 AM: Livestock Judging

1 PM – 4 PM & 6 PM – 12 AM: Carnival Rides

For more information, visit. www.ouachitacountyfair.com.