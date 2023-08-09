OSCEOLA, Ark. — A shooting involving police happened Wednesday morning on Donaldson Street in Osceola.

Police have released little information, but family members told WREG the victim was 33-year-old Keivion Jones, a father of four who had recent mental health issues. They say he was killed.

Family members said Jones was picking up his uncle when the shooting happened, and was not armed. They said he was shot 15 times and had been “laid out” for hours.

Police have not confirmed that information.

After the shooting, the scene got intense as people broke through crime scene tape and confronted officers.

Arkansas State Police are investigating. ASP confirms no officers were injured.