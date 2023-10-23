LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Fair has set an all-time record for the highest attendance in history, making it the largest fair since beginning 83 years ago.

After a 10-day run in Little Rock, fair representatives said Monday that the record was set at 559,677 fairgoers. Throughout the week, the fair was on pace to break the record while setting single day attendance records.

General Manager Tiffany Wilkerson credited the fair success to good weather, entertainment, new foods and rides along with promotions and a marketing campaign. She also said that the new curfew enforced for young attendees helped with safety on the fairgrounds.

“Mother Nature always helps drive the numbers,” Wilkerson said. “We also added new rides, promoted our new food vendors, and many free attractions. The response to our new youth curfew was tremendous and safety on the fairgrounds was better than ever.”

The three largest fairs in history were in 2021, 2022 and 2023, according to fair representatives.

Wilkerson said that The Sale of Champions livestock auction raised over $130,000 for youth 4-H and FFA scholarships.

For more information on the 2023 Arkansas State Fair, visit ArkansasStateFair.com.