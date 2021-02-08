One week left on clean up notice for Turtle Creek Mall in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. – After almost a year the city of Jonesboro is hopeful to see some recovery to the Mall of Turtle Creek.

The city issued a 30-day notice to the mall ordering a clean up after a tornado ripped the mall apart 11 months ago, but that notice was given 3 weeks back.

Over those 11 months many stores have either moved to other locations or have left the city entirely.

Mayor Harold Copenhaver is hopeful that the mall can reopen in phases, citing that the area between Target and the food court would most likely reopen first.

Dillard’s on the north end of the mall has reportedly already reopened.

That 30-day notice will expire in one week.