MELBOURNE, Ark. – One person is dead after a plane crash in northern Arkansas.

According to KAIT-TV, the plane went down around 12 p.m. Monday near the John E. Miller/Melbourne Municipal Airport in Izard County.

Authorities confirmed one person died.

The identity of the person has not been released.

Witnesses reported hearing a large explosion after the plane went down near a tree line.

There’s no word on what caused the plane to crash.