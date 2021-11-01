One dead after plane veers off runway after landing in Forrest City

FORREST CITY, Ark. – One person is dead after a plane crashed after landing in Forrest City over the weekend, officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday.

According to the FAA, the crash happened Sunday just after 2:30 p.m., killing one flight crew member.

Authorities said the pilot lost directional control on landing the plane and veered off the runway, striking a fence.

Officials from the FAA reported that there was a passenger on board at the time of the crash, but the person did not suffer from any injuries.

Neither local authorities nor officials from the FAA have released the identities of the victims in the crash.

