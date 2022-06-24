LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. – A community is in mourning after an off-duty detention officer was killed in a vehicle crash in Logan County.

According to a Facebook post from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Detention Sergeant Christopher Elliot is said to have died in a collision just west of Booneville on State Highway 10 earlier in the week.

The post went on to say that Sgt. Elliot was with the Logan Co. Sheriff’ Office for two years and served as a night shift sergeant.

Deputies say he is remembered as a strong leader and has trained many detention officers.

The news comes just one day after a Perry County jailer was also tragically killed but at the hands of an inmate being processed into holding.