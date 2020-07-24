NWA group pushes for proposed redistricting ballot initiative

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas group pushes for a proposed redistricting ballot initiative.

Members of the Washington County League of Women voters were at the Washington County Courthouse Wednesday calling on Secretary of State John Thurston to count its signatures for the ballot after denying it.

According to league president Bonnie Miller, the group wants to create an independent redistricting commission in the state and to end gerrymandering in drawing political boundaries.

“We need this commission because right now Arkansas is the eighth most gerrymandered state in the country and we only get this opportunity once every ten years,” said Bonnie Miller, President, Washington County League of Women Voters.

Miller said the group collected 100,000 signatures across the state and that the group wants Sec. Thurston to approve the initiative so that Arkansans can vote on it in November.

