SPRINGDALE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — On Saturday, the Northwest Arkansas community held a vigil to honor, reflect, and mourn the loss of Tyre Nichols.

Tyre Nichols was pulled over on January 7 by Memphis police officers as he was on his way home from viewing the sunset, as he was dragged outside of his car where five Memphis police officers brutally beat him to death.

It’s been close to two months since Nichols’ death so local activists like Sheree Miller wanted to remind the community the fight for victims like Tyre is not over yet.

“This impacts the whole nation, America, and it impacts humanity, the world should pay attention to the things that are going on like this,” Miller said.

Miller and dozens of others want to see steps of change in America so that incidents like these never happen again.

“This could have happened to any of our sons, daughters, ourselves. And we as people here in northwest Arkansas should be called to a call to action,” Miller said.

Doctor Angela-Mellott is one of the co-sponsors of tonight’s vigil and she says tonight’s event also is a night of self-evaluation.

“We should inform ourselves, learn from people of color, and then we should get involved in helping correct what’s been so egregiously wrong for so many years,” Mellott said.

Angela says people all over the world are fighting for change and to save victims like Tyre Nichols’.

“It’s not getting better and we have to do something that changes this kind of behavior from public officials and private officials from normal to absolutely not.” Angela-Mellott said.