Northwest Arkansas Council commits to make Arkansas more inclusive

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council commits to making the workforce and our community more inclusive.

The group composed of regional leaders announced a racial equity pledge to address systemic racism and promote a more just, equitable region.

With this pledge, the council agrees to:

Participate in training related to the history of systemic racism and unconscious bias

Ensure workplace environments are free of discrimination and prejudice

Support public policies (federal, state and local) in favor of the advancement of everyone regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation or religious beliefs

Continue to seek engagement and improvement where it is needed

“We understand that this is a marathon and not a sprint and we will keep working at this, as it is too important not to,” said Todd Simmons, Simmons Foods CEO and presiding co-chair of the Northwest Arkansas Council.

The NWA Council has also established a new group called Engage Northwest Arkansas consistent with the pledge.

