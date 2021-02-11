North and southbound lanes of I-55 in Blytheville shut down after multi-vehicle wreck

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas State Police working an accident on I-55 involving 4 semi-trucks in Northeast Arkansas on Tuesday.

Both north and southbound traffic has been completely shut down at exit 63 in Blytheville. State Police confirmed that there are also broken poles along each side of the interstate with wires running across all lanes after at least one of those trucks hit the poles.

Much of this comes after sleet and ice blanketed roadways across Arkansas.

The accident is still being worked, there will be updates as progress is made.