It’s a rite of passage for most of us, taking your driver’s test and finally getting your license. However, some teens are in no rush to get behind the wheel.

Brooklyn Cross is a senior in high school. While the legal age to get your driver’s license in Arkansas is 16, it wasn’t until Cross turned 17 that she decided it was time to get behind the wheel.

“Just seeing all my friends be able to drive their own cars and be able to go wherever they want to, it really motivated me to get my driver’s license,” Cross said.

Not all teens have the drive to drive though.

KARK 4’s Laura Monteverdi sat down with a group of students from Robinson High School in Little Rock to find out what’s keeping them from getting their license or delaying it. Out of the four students we talked to, only one had gotten their license and/or permit.

Adyson McDonald: “It’s probably just a lack of studying. I feel like I have so much stuff more to do.”

Jhi Apakaama: “I still need to get my permit. I’ve gone twice and I haven’t done good.”

Lauryn Lewis: “After I tried driving, I realized I really don’t want to do all that. I really don’t want to drive. I would rather be chauffeured.”

For some, the desire simply isn’t there.

“I have other priorities. I don’t really need a car. I don’t really need to drive,” Lewis said.

In some cases, it’s mom and dad who are the ones not pushing the issue.

Laura: “Are your parents making you get your license?”

Brooklyn: “They were cautious. I wanted to drive, but they were like, ‘no, we have to teach you these things that way you are obeying the law.’”

Addyson: “They do drive me to work, and they are tired of taking me and bringing me home, but they never actually said that they wanted me to get my driver’s license.”

For the majority, the fear of getting in the driver’s seat is what’s keeping them stuck in neutral.

Laura: “A lot of teens have anxiety about driving. Does anyone have those feelings?”

Jhi: “I have a fear of crashing into someone on accident.”

Lauryn: “I think I’m going to die half the time when I get behind the wheel because of other people not following simple traffic rules. It’s really scary.”

Thompson Driving has been in Brock Thompson’s family for nearly 70 years. He said over the years, he has noticed a change in the age of new drivers.

“In the past 6 to 8 years we started seeing 17-years-old, 18-years-old, 19-years-old. Now we are seeing 25,” Brock Thompson said. “I won’t say that’s the average, but it’s well into the 20’s.”

According to the Department of Finance and Administration, the number of licenses issued to 16-year-olds in Arkansas dropped by more than 1,000 from fiscal year 2014 (6,502 licenses issued) to fiscal year 2020 (5,452 licenses issued). However, it has increased slightly since then (fiscal year 2021-2022 5,900 licenses issued).

Thompson said it’s up to parents to steer their kids in the right direction by starting early.

“At the point they are 12 or 13 I would highly encourage them to start having conversations about driving because at 13 they can come to our class. They can’t get in the car, but they can sure learn what adults are doing,” Thompson said.

For Brooklyn, having a license gives her the independence she craves, but she understands not everyone her age is ready to put their foot on the gas. “Maybe some of us do want to wait. As long as we are safe, to me, that’s all that matters,” Cross said.