ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Gathering your snacks for the Super Bowl? A new study has revealed what food Arkansans love to eat during The Big Game.

“Bid on Equipment” reportedly analyzed more than 9,000 Google search terms to determine the most popular Super Bowl foods across the U.S. and found that fried pickles are the favorite to eat in the Natural State.

Wings are often synonymous with the Super Bowl, but it was found to be the most popular food in only eight states.

Meatballs were found to be the most popular food in the U.S. followed by guacamole, chips and salsa, tater tots, and chili.

According to the study, while it ranked close, beer was beaten out by non-alcoholic beverages. More than 43% prefer alcohol-free drinks compared to 41% who drink beer.

To view the states' most popular foods to eat during the Super Bowl, visit BidonEquipment.com