New Census data shows Fayetteville as second largest city in Arkansas

Overlook of the town of Fayetteville, Arkansas with the University of Arkansas

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — The Census has released its 2020 data which shows the city of Fayetteville has become the second-largest city in the state of Arkansas, surpassing the city of Fort Smith.

According to the data released on August 12, Fayetteville had a population of 93,949 on April 1, 2020, compared to Fort Smith’s population of 89,142 on April 1.

Holding to the top spot in Arkansas, the city of Little Rock with a population of 202,591. In 2010, the city’s population was 193,524.

You can view Census data by visiting the link located here and use the search boxes to find more data.

The highest population percent increase in Northwest Arkansas was Cave Springs, which increased by 172% from 2010-2019. Cave Springs’ population was 1,729 on April 1, 2010 and on July 1, 2019, the population was 5,276. The current population in Cave Springs is 5,495.

Population increases and decreases for the four biggest cities in Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith are listed below (April 1, 2010 – April 1, 2020):

Bentonville – 35,301 –> 54,164

Rogers – 55,964 –> 69,908

Fayetteville – 73,580 –> 93,949

Springdale – 69,797 –> 84,161

Fort Smith – 86,209 –> 89,142

Hispanic or Latino percentages are listed below for the four biggest cities in Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith:

Springdale: 37.6%

Rogers: 33.8%

Fort Smith: 19.5%

Bentonville: 10.2%

Fayetteville: 7.6%

The median value of owner-occupied housing units from 2015-2019 for the four biggest cities in Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith are listed below:

Bentonville: $232,600

Fayetteville: $207,600

Rogers: $178,000

Springdale: $150,900

Fort Smith: $121,800

The poverty rate for the four biggest cities in Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith are listed below:

Fayetteville: 22.9%

Fort Smith: 21%

Springdale: 17.6%

Rogers: 10.5%

Bentonville: 7.6%

According to the Census, the first four largest cities haven’t changed: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston. The newcomer comes in at No. 5: Phoenix.

Philadelphia, formerly the fifth largest American city, has dropped into sixth place. San Antonio, San Diego, Dallas and San Jose round out the rest of the top 10.