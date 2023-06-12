MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A murder suspect is on the run in St. Francis County, Ark. after escaping from a detention center, the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday.

Jonathan Paulman was last seen around 8:30 Friday night leaving the detention center in a white, four-door pickup belonging to the county. He had been working on a garden detail when he escaped, authorities said.

Paulman is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. He was arrested in January after St. Francis authorities executed a search warrant and found a body buried behind a camper.

Anyone with information should call the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office at 870-633-2611.

This story will be updated.