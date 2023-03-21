BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville cat was nicknamed “Pickles” after getting herself into one on Tuesday.

Bentonville Animal Services and police were called after a “very unhappy cat” on the third floor of a Bentonville parking garage could be heard all the way on the ground floor. According to officers that responded to the scene, the cat had gotten herself stuck in the engine compartment of a parked vehicle.

The first two agencies didn’t have the tools necessary to extract the feline from her predicament, but Bentonville firefighters ultimately saved the day, carrying the necessary equipment up to the third floor to get the job done. Pickles reportedly stayed “paw-sitive” while waiting to be saved.

The cat was then taken to a veterinarian to warm up and receive additional care.