SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: 12:10 p.m. According to the IDrive Arkansas map, there are currently no active accidents on I-49.

UPDATE: 11:09 a.m. According to ARDOT traffic cameras, atleast five vehicles are involved in a pileup crash on northbound lanes near Exit 72. Inside and middle lanes are being impacted.

UPDATE: 10:55 a.m. Accidents continue to occur. People are sliding off roadways. We advise you to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

UPDATE: 9:58 a.m. Accidents have impacted the middle and outside lanes.

UPDATE: 9:44 a.m. Another semi-truck has jackknifed on I-49 northbound near the Garland Exit.

UPDATE: The semis have been cleared but accidents still remain that are impacting the inside lane.

UPDATE: Two semi-trucks are jackknifed on I-49 northbound near the Fulbright Expressway, impacting all lanes.

Multiple accidents have occurred Friday morning due to the snow on Interstate 49 northbound and southbound that are slowing traffic.

According to ARDOT, the accidents occurred at exits 67 and 70 near Springdale. Currently, the middle lane is being impacted on I-49 northbound at Exit 70.

Authorities are working to clear the wrecks.

