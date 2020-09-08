Mulberry woman arrested for murder, infant found with wet wipe in throat

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Mulberry woman was arrested for first-degree murder after her infant was found unresponsive on Thursday, September 3.

Nancy Williams was booked into the Crawford County Detention Center on Friday, September 4.

According to a probable cause affidavit, first responders and Mulberry Police responded to a home in reference to an unresponsive two-month-old child.

First responders were able to locate an object deep in the infant’s throat that was barely visible. Emergency personnel were able to remove the object, which was confirmed to be a baby wipe, but were unsuccessful in life-saving efforts.

Police interviewed Williams who stated the baby would not stop screaming and crying. Williams attempted to give the baby a bottle to stop the crying.

Williams stated she forced the bottle in the baby’s mouth, which cut his gums, causing the baby to cry more. Williams stated she then forced a baby wipe into the infant’s mouth to stop the bleeding and crying.

Police asked Williams to show how the wipe got into the infant’s mouth.

Williams demonstrated to police that the wet wipe was completely in the infant’s mouth and she pushed hard to make the crying and bleeding stop. She stated she could no longer see the wet wipe and was unable to remove the object. Williams said she panicked and woke her husband telling him the infant stopped breathing.

When asked why she did not tell anyone about the baby wipe, she stated, “she had other things on her mind.”

Williams is being held in the Crawford County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.