Mulberry hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new auditorium

MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Mulberry-Pleasantview Bi-County School District had a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new auditorium.

The auditorium is dedicated to former superintendent Dana Higdon.

Current superintendent Lonnie Myers called it a world-class theater in a small rural community.

“I’m so excited, mostly for the students. One of those things in a small rural school you really want to teach kids the need to be able to do public speaking, perform, drama, theatre, band, choir, all of those things the arts go so well with the academic program, Myers said. “You just have to stress that.”

The auditorium has a capacity of 501 seats.

