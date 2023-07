ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pig Trail Harley-Davidson in Rogers raised awareness for the fight against suicide during a poker run on Saturday.

Over 75 bikers participated in this year’s Ride to Fight Suicide.

A release from the dealership says that the money raised will go to critical research, education programs, advocacy and support for those affected by suicide at the Arkansas Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.