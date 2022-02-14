MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ark. – Montgomery County Sheriff David White is taking a step back from his duties after a controversial video made headlines last week.

White sent a letter to Judge Sammy Jones and the Montgomery County Quorum Court stating that he is relinquishing his county vehicle and assigning himself to administrative duties after the release of a video that appeared to show an open beer can in his vehicle.

The video was shot by Travis Evans, who was being served papers by White. When Evans confronted White about the can, the sheriff can be heard repeatedly changing his story on why he had the open container in his possession.

In his letter to the quorum court, White continued to say that he was not “engaged in any wrong-doing” and had not done anything that “could be deemed a criminal violation. Still, he noted that the video “reflected negatively” on the sheriff’s department, its staff and the county as a whole.

“I am sorry for that negative depiction and for the fact that it is now harder for the good people at the Sheriff’s Office to do their jobs,” he wrote. “They are good officers who care greatly about this county, and that is how they should be treated.”

White went on to state that it was “important to note that I am voluntarily giving up these duties,” he still maintained he would continue to serve the county.

“As you are aware, I am an elected constitutional officer and not an employee of the quorum court, nor do I believe that the video is grounds for my removal from office,” he wrote.

“I note these points in order to make it clear that I am voluntarily giving up these duties,” the letter continued. “I do this for the sole reason of helping my deputies and this county regain faith and trust in their law officer.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.