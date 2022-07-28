LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Health officials in Arkansas are reporting that the number of monkeypox cases in the state are slightly increasing.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there are four monkeypox cases in the state which is an increase of one since Tuesday.

Though case numbers are small, some residents may be concern as the cases have increased since the virus arrive in the state at the beginning of July.

Health officials said that monkeypox can be spread by direct skin-to-skin contact with infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids. There are currently two confirmed pediatric cases in the U.S. with a small number of infections in pregnant women, according to the ADH.

Throughout the country, there are 3,486 cases of monkeypox.