AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Children found safe in Oklahoma



UPDATE 4:15 A.M. — The AMBER ALERT has been canceled. Both children have been found safe in Miami, Oklahoma. The suspect is in police custody.

UPDATE:

Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts announced both suspect cars including in earlier updates have been found and the mother and children are now believed to be on foot in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

UPDATE:

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo.– The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Samuel and Genesis Padron are now expected to be in a Cream Kia Soul with 35-year-old Hilda Melendez.

MSHP says the children’s grandmother and a 2009 red Ford Flex, the car that was originally the focus of the Amer Alert, have both been found.

That Kia Soul is expected to have been registered in Oklahoma.

SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has requested activation of an Arkansas Amber Alert. The point of contact for additional information is Lt. Chris Harris who can be contacted by calling (417) 223-4318.

Genesis Padron, 8, and Samuel Padron, 4 have been missing since the morning of July 9, 2020. They are missing from Southwest City, Missouri.

They are suspected to be with a non-custodial parent that assaulted a woman that was watching the children and took them from the residence. The suspect’s mother Betty could also be occupying the car. They are possibly on their way to Mexico. Recent statements made indicate the children are in danger.

Hilda Melendez, 35 is the suspect the children might be with. She is described to be a white, 5’03”, brown hair and brown eyes. They may be traveling in a 2009 Red Ford Flex (SUV) with License plate RA1J1L out of Missouri.

Anyone with information should contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol at (417) 223-4318.