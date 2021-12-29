Missouri boarding school doctor arrested in Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri boarding school doctor accused of several child sex crimes has been taken into custody in Arkansas.

The Kansas City Star reports that 57-year-old David Smock was captured Tuesday night in Harrison, Arkansas, not far from the Missouri border. He had been considered a fugitive for several days. Smock has been the longtime physician for Agape Boarding School, a Christian school that remains under scrutiny after five staffers were charged in September with assaulting students.

Smock was charged Dec. 23 with second-degree statutory sodomy, third-degree child molestation of a child less than 14 years of age and enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age.

