BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that the bodies of the two missing kayakers have been recovered in the area of the S. Lost Bridge Village of Beaver Lake.

Lieutenant Shannon Jenkins says the bodies of both Charles Morris IV (Chuck) and Charles Morris V (Charley) were found after 24 days of recovery efforts with the help of the Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue Team out of Tennessee.

“Sheriff Holloway, along with the family of Chuck and Charley, would like to thank all the men and women who donated their time and efforts to help bring closure to the family and recover the two missing men. Our heart goes out the family of Chuck and Charley Morris and we are thankful today that we can help bring closure,” says Lieutenant Jenkins.