Jessica and Seth Erickson of Chatfield, Minnesota with the 1.9-carat brown diamond they unearthed at the Arkansas Crater of Diamonds state park.

MURFREESBORO, Ark. – A couple had good fortune when they unearthed a diamond at an Arkansas state park.

Jessica and Seth Erickson of Chatfield, Minnesota, were on an 11-state road trip when they stopped at the Crater of Diamonds state park. Officials said that after a morning of digging, Seth spotted something shiny at the bottom of his sifting screen.

The couple brought the ice-tea-colored stone to the park’s discovery center, which confirmed it was a 1.9-carat brown diamond.

On a trip celebrating their 10th anniversary, the couple named the gem HIMO using the initials of each of their children.

The park averages one or two diamonds found each day from its 37-acre diamond field, the eroded surface of a volcanic crater. At the time of the Erickson’s discovery, the park had registered 581 diamonds for 2022.