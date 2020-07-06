Military Humvee stolen at gunpoint near Fort Chaffee

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A U.S. Army Reserve Humvee vehicle was stolen on Monday morning after a mechanic took it out for a test drive and attempted to help out what appeared to be a broken-down truck.

A civilian mechanic working at the base was working on the Humvee and took it out for a test drive after making repairs, according to Col. Dwight Ikenberry.

The vehicle was taken at gunpoint on Highway 96, around Gate 24, near Lavaca after the mechanic stopped to help what appeared to be a broken-down truck.

About an hour later, the Humvee was found near the intersection of Highway 96 Fort Smith Boulevard, upside down with significant damage, Col. Ikenberry said.

The mechanic was not injured and no weapons, ammunition, or sensitive items were inside the vehicle at the time it was stolen.

“The vehicle has significant damage but it is repairable,” Col. Ikenberry said. “The Army can do wonderful things.”

Col. Ikenberry said he believes a blueish-green Dodge pickup truck with Oklahoma tags was involved.

After the Humvee was taken, another car-jacking was reported in Fort Smith on Rogers Avenue, but Aric Mitchell with Fort Smith Police said he is not sure at this time if the two are connected.

Fort Chaffee Police are still investigating the active case and searching for the suspects involved.

