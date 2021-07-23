Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas hit $365M, state officials expect tallies to top $400M by fall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Medical marijuana sales keep climbing in Arkansas, and state officials expect the figures to keep getting higher.

New figures released Friday from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration show the state hitting $365 million in overall sales from 54,009 pounds of product.

Those numbers are an increase of $26.5 million and 3,924 pounds since June’s data, which reported $338.5 million and 50,085 pounds in sales.

According to the DFA, three new dispensaries opened in the state: Natural Root Wellness in Fayetteville, The Treatment Cannabis Dispensary in Pine Bluff and Hash Co. in Pine Bluff. This brings the state’s total number of dispensaries to 36.

The first dispensary opened in Arkansas in May 2019, with 13 of these stores having sold at least 2,000 pounds.

As of July 23, there are 78,754 active patient cards in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. That’s a 1,081 increase over the 77,673 reported in June.

That increase in patients and dispensaries has state officials predicting continued growth in state revenue from medical marijuana in the Natural State.

“We anticipate sales will reach $400 million by Sept. 1,” DFA spokesperson Scott Hardin said.