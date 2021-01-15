Mars Petcare to invest $145 million in Fort Smith facility, add 120 jobs

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mars Petcare announced plans to expand its Fort Smith manufacturing facility on Friday.

At a press conference with Governor Asa Hutchinson in Fort Smith, company officials announced a $145 million investment to expand the plant, which manufactures CESARA Canine Cuisine as well as wet pet food for private label brands, and add 120 new jobs to its Arkansas workforce.

Mars Petcare opened its Fort Smith facility in September 2009.

The facility expansion will begin later this month and is scheduled for completion in 2022. The investment will add more than 200,000 square-feet and two additional production lines, increase production capacity by more than 40 percent, according to a company press release.

