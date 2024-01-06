MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. – A town, county, and state came together to honor a fallen hero in an emotional ceremony Saturday.

People said their final goodbyes to Stone County Deputy Justin Smith, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Jan. 2.

Hundreds filled the Ozark Folk Center in Mountain View to celebrate his life and honor his legacy. Sen. Missy Irvin is a friend of the family.

“And so it’s shocking to see something like this happen, especially as he was protecting us, Justin was doing his job protecting me, and protecting this community,” Irvin said.

The rows were filled with family, friends, church members and fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement.

“There are law enforcement officers that have come in from all across the country to be a part of this and just show their respects, that’s just overwhelming, and that’s just incredible but it is expected by the state of Arkansas because of who we are as Arkansans,” Irvin said.

Irvin said to look across the audience and see everyone there, speaks to the who deputy was, and to the tight-knit community who came out in large numbers to support his family.

“Justin was just humble, quiet, that strong, steady presence. He was a deep-water man, his waters ran deep, he was faithful, you knew exactly where he stood and you knew who he was because of the way he acted and the way he presented himself,” Irvin said.

There is still a memorial for Deputy Smith at the Stone County courthouse in Mountain View. Everyone there said he was a man of great character, who loved his job, family, God and is someone they’ll also look up to forever.