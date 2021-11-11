Man shot in Scott County home, Arkansas State Police to investigate

SCOTT COUNTY, Ark. – State troopers are taking over the investigation after a Fort Smith man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Scott County.

According to a release from the Arkansas State Police, deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed disturbance call in the 3200 block of Yearling Ridge Road south of Boles shortly after 11 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, deputies learned 34-year-old James Simmons Jr. had been shot inside the residence. Simmons had been taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to troopers.

Investigators said Simmons’ body will be taken to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner to determine the manner and cause of death.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office requested that agents with the ASP Criminal Investigation Division take the lead in the case.

State police agents have not released any information on a suspect at this time, but they said they have questioned the homeowner about the shooting incident.

ASP officials said an investigative case file will be submitted to the Scott County prosecuting attorney who will determine whether criminal charges related to the incident should be filed.