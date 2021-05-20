Man shot during argument with girlfriend in Baxter County

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – A woman allegedly shot her boyfriend Thursday morning in Baxter County during an argument; with drugs discovered after she was located.

Baxter County deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on County Road 13 at approximately 7:33 a.m. and discovered a man shot in the chest.

According to investigators, the victim told investigators he had been shot in the chest by his girlfriend who lives in the adjoining residence.

The suspected shooter was identified as 51-year-old Stacey Conley.

A witness told investigators that the two were arguing loudly just before a gunshot was heard.

Conley was found at a nearby family members home and surrendered herself to deputies.

The handgun was found along with a small amount of methamphetamine, both were taken into evidence.

The victim was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

Conley was taken to the Baxter County Detention Center where she is now facing charges of first-degree domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.