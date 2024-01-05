MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rescued after being trapped inside a grain bin on Thursday in Poinsett County.

According to the Crittenden Emergency Services Unit, multiple agencies responded to the grain bin entrapment outside of Marked Tree, Arkansas where one person was found trapped.

photos via Crittenden County EMS

After being stuck for over an hour, the man was finally rescued, reports state.

Alongside Crittenden EMS, the Lepanto Fire Department, Riverside Ambulance, Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department, Hospital Wing, Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, Marked Tree and Marion Fire Departments, and West Memphis Fire Department Special Operations Team all assisted in the rescue efforts.