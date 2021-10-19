Man jailed for firing shots at Academy Sports, Rogers High School press box

Staff from Rogers High School estimated the damage to be around $30,000 or more.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers police say a man fired shots into the front side of the building at Academy Sports in Rogers and into the press box at Rogers High School’s stadium on Sunday, October 17.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Danny Mora, 28, of Rogers was arrested after calls were made regarding shots fired from behind Gusanos Pizzeria on 2603 West Pleasant Grove Road across the street from Academy Sports on 3855 South 26th Street and Rogers High School.

The affidavit says around 20 minutes prior to the calls, police received a citizen complaint from Mora’s friend regarding Mora.

The woman told police Mora was upset about not being able to buy a gun at Academy Sports and Bass Pro Shops in Rogers.

The affidavit says the woman told police it was a hate crime because he was “brown”. She told police he said if no one would help him, he would handle it himself.

While speaking with Mora’s friend, she told police that Mora had been going through family issues and said he had been acting strange lately, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police Mora had been staying at her home. The woman said she was worried about Mora and he was making her nervous, according to the affidavit.

The woman said she wasn’t sure if Mora had gone back to her house because she was staying with her family.

The affidavit says four bullet holes were found around 20 to 25 feet up the wall above the awning on the front side of Academy Sports.

One round punctured a metal awning joist before hitting the wall. No round fragments were found on top of the awning or in the parking lot.

While police worked the scene at Academy Sports, they received another call for shots fired in the area of Rogers High School.

According to the affidavit, officers found spent shell casings near the road on the south side of the school’s stadium.

Police found 16 casings with “PSD 20” stamped on them. Officers were able to determine they were .223/5.56 caliber casing. The casings were located in a small group in the grass on the north side of the road, according to the affidavit.

The police report says substantial damage was done to the stadium’s press box. Several of the windows were shattered, and police found eight bullet holes on the structure.

Staff from Rogers High School estimated the damage to be around $30,000 or more, according to the affidavit.

Police reviewed video that showed a dark-colored truck entering the area from the east and stopping where the casings were located, according to the affidavit. The video showed several muzzle flashes before the vehicle drove off headed east toward the baseball fields.

The affidavit says Mora owned a vehicle similar to what was seen at both locations. Mora was thought to be staying at his friend’s house in Bentonville. The affidavit says Bentonville police did not find Mora’s vehicle at his friend’s house but were later involved in a pursuit with the vehicle.

The report says the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and Bentonville police were able to get behind the vehicle in pursuit as it continued to later end at exit 67 on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville.

Mora was taken into custody, and several rifles and a large amount of ammunition were located in Mora’s vehicle.

The casings in Mora’s vehicle matched casings found behind Gusano’s, according to the affidavit.

Mora is facing charges of a terroristic act, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, and first-degree criminal mischief. He’s currently being held at the Benton County Jail on a $300,000 bond.