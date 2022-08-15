TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Texarkana,, Arkansas home Monday morning, along with a small child who appeared to be unharmed.

Texarkana officers were called to the 1600 block of Edwards Street at 8:05 a.m. after a neighbor found the man dead inside the home. TAPD says the child was a young male who has since been taken into custody by the dead man’s family members.

Police believe the man died within hours of the discovery of his body, but investigators are still trying to determine whether foul play was involved.

TAPD says Crime Scene and Criminal Investigation Division detectives are processing evidence, following up on leads, and speaking with residents in the area to gather more information about the incident.

Police say this is an ongoing death investigation and will release more information as it becomes available.

Police are asking anyone with any information or who were a witness to this crime to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (903)-798-3154 or call Crime Stoppers at (903)-793-STOP (7867).