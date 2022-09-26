MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is injured after falling out of a vehicle onto an Arkansas interstate Sunday, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said it happened around 4:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 555 just outside Marked Tree, Arkansas. A witness told deputies they saw the victim hanging on to the vehicle.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said that two women and one man are in custody. Deputies said that they are facing charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver. One suspect may also face battery charges.

Law enforcement officials are trying to determine whether the man was forced out of the vehicle.