Man faces drug charges after traffic stop in Baxter County, sheriff’s office says

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark.- The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

According to a release sent by the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, James David Collins, 32, was arrested early Thursday morning after a deputy stopped him for a traffic violation.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was driving behind a vehicle around 12:20 a.m. Thursday and saw the driver cross over the center line multiple times. According to the news release, the vehicle also had a brake light and burnt out turn signal.

Collins was identified as the driver.

During the traffic stop, the deputy asked for a drug-sniffing dog from the Mountain Home Police Department to be brought to the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say the dog detected something on the driver side door.

Officials searched the vehicle and found a small bag of methamphetamine inside the mouthpiece of a breathalyzer device hooked up to Collins’ vehicle because of a previous DWI conviction, according to the news release.

According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Collins faces felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge.

According to officials, Collins was released after posting a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to make a court appearance on August 6.

