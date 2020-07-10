Man dies, woman injured in Drew County shooting

DERMOTT, Ark.- A man is dead and a woman is injured in a shooting early Friday morning in Dermott.

The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Friday on Skipper Bridge Road.

According to our content partner Monticello Live, the victim is Johnny Hayes, and the shooting happened at his home.

Arkansas State Police said in a news release Friday afternoon that Carolyn Hayes was wounded in the shooting.

The woman was treated and released, according to Monticello Live.

According to ASP, Dermott police had responded to the home about 45 minutes before the shooting “to quell a disturbance that had arisen out of an argument involving Johnny Hayes and another person”.

The man’s body has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to find out the manner and cause of death.

No arrests have been made yet.

Arkansas State Police, Dermott Police Department, Drew County Sheriff’s Office and the Chicot County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

