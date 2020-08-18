Man dead after shooting in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man is dead after a shooting in Fort Smith late Monday.
According to Aric Mitchell with Fort Smith Police Department, police responded to shots fired at an apartment complex on the 5200 block of Johnson Street, where officers found a man shot.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Mitchell said an investigation is underway and more details will be released later.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at (479) 709-5116 to speak with a detective.
