Man arrested in connection to Springdale armed robbery, pulling gun on police officer

SPRINGDALE, Ark.- Springdale police say a man is in custody after an armed robbery and pulling a handgun on an officer.

According to a news release sent Friday by the Springdale Police Department, officers were sent to Conoco Express gas station on 610 N. Thompson Thursday night around 9:45 p.m.

The caller told police a man with face tattoos went into the store and robbed them at gunpoint, according to the news release. The suspect left the store with some money.

According to police, an officer found a man matching the description walking in the area of Backus and West End around 9:50 p.m.

According to the news release, the man pulled a handgun on the officer and the officer fired their weapon at the man, but the man was not hit.

Police say the man dropped his gun and was taken into custody.

Police have identified the suspect as Isaac Burton-Wilkerson, 23 of Fayetteville.

According to officials, Burton-Wilkerson has been charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault and is being held at the Washington County Detention Center.

Springdale police say the officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol pending an internal investigation.

Police say the officer’s name will be released at a later time.

