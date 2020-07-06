Man arrested after gun pulled in fireworks dispute in Baxter County, sheriff says

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark.- A man is facing charges after the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office said there was a disturbance between neighbors over fireworks Saturday night.

According to a release sent Monday by Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery, a gun was pulled on some people over a fireworks dispute at the 60 block of Swallow Lane around 9:25 p.m. on July 4.

According to deputies, Ronald O’Brien, 73, of rural Mountain Home, started filming children with his cellphone and yelling at the group, saying they couldn’t shoot fireworks because it’s illegal.

A neighbor told investigators they confronted O’Brien and the suspect shoved a small gun in the person’s face.

Officials say the neighbor was able to take the gun away from O’Brien.

Deputies say another person unloaded the gun while someone called 911.

Witnesses also told deputies O’Brien put a gun in a person’s face because children were shooting off fireworks.

Deputies say O’Brien went back to his home by the time deputies arrived.

O’Brien told deputies he was upset because fireworks were going over his house and spent bottle rockets were landing on his property.

O’Brien admitted to deputies he had a gun when he went to confront the neighbor, but he denied pointing the gun at them.

Deputies arrested O’Brien and took him to the Baxter County Detention Center.

O’Brien was booked on felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges.

Officials say O’Brien is out on bond and is set to appear in circuit court on July 16.

