CLIFTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After meat distributor Cooks Venture closed in November, one farmer in Clifty had to find another way to pay her bills.

Empty Pockets Ranch chickens, picture by Leslie Harp.

“I had to get a second job in order to be able to help keep the lights running because the farm paid for the electric and the water and our insurance,” said Leslie Harp, owner of Empty Pockets Ranch.

Empty Pockets Ranch was tasked with raising chickens for Cooks Venture.

She says Cooks Venture came and euthanized 72,000 baby chickens given to them, but hasn’t paid the couple for their work.

“Now we’re left with the mess that they left behind and no way to pay for our note on our farm,” Harp said.

According to a letter by the company, it was supposed to remove all birds from farmers’ property, but Harp says the euthanized chickens are still in their coops.

“My husband went in there and covered all of the chickens up in the litter and start, and we’re rotating the litter over once a week right now to help those chickens decompose in our chicken houses properly like they’re supposed to do.”

The couple is hoping to find another integrator to take on their heritage chicken farm.

“Otherwise, we’d have to spend two or $300,000 to put our chicken houses back the way they were in order to try to get a Georges or Tyson contract,” Harp said.

However, Harp says they would not be able to afford to spend that much money because of the interest rates.

“Who’s to say that Georges or Tyson could pick us up, so we don’t know. There’s a lot of unknowns there. So, we wouldn’t spend all that money,” she said.

Harp says she wants Cooks Venture to be held accountable.

“They should never have brought me chickens. When you bring me birds on the same day you’re closing your business down, that’s just unprofessional.”

Harp also wishes that Cooks Venture had a different plan for the chickens the couple raised.

“We could have looked at seeing if we could have somebody process the birds, donate it to a homeless shelter, donate it to these food banks that are out here that are giving people out food that are struggling to feed their families.”

Jeff Cooperstein, researcher At The Center For Business And Economic Research at the Sam Walton College Of Business at the University of Arkansas, says to expect a price increase in heritage chickens, but that most people in the area buy broiler chickens.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to Cooks Venture earlier this week and has not heard back.