FORDYCE, Ark. – Many in Fordyce say they are heartbroken following a Tuesday morning fire that destroyed two buildings downtown. The city’s fire chief says they spent hours putting out the flames, several people say how this loss was felt by everyone in the community.

Fire Chief Jim Culp said they received a call on July 4 at 5 a.m. that both buildings of the Mav and Me Boutique were on fire.

Boutique owner Samantha Brandon said in 2021 she bought one building on main street and made it into a boutique and when it continued to grow, she bought the building next to it in 2023, conjoining the buildings with a door. She said her and her husband both put in a lot of time into the store.

Kendyl Kemp, 19, says she has worked at the boutique for three years and said she and Brandon have a close friendship and the loss is heartbreaking.

“I watched her (Brandon) pour in the amount up and build this place up from the ground up and just to know that it can all disappear in seconds is devastating,” Kemp said.

Culp said they believe it started in the middle of the conjoined buildings in the attic, although they are still working to determine how the fire started. Although the fire happened on July 4, he said he knows fireworks had nothing to do with it. He said it took hours to put out the fire and they had everything under control around 3 p.m., Culp added that there were no injuries.

Mayor John MacNichol says when he learned about the fire, he went to the scene, and it was emotional.

“I stood and watched them work and work, I knew then it was going to be a total loss, it was just devastating,” MacNichol said.

MacNichol said it was a painful sight since he and the owners are like family.

“I have known them all my life. They worked hard and they did a lot of work to those two buildings. They were successful and doing great and it just hurts my heart,” MacNichol said.

He also said the store helped play a part in revitalizing the city’s downtown area.

“A lot of people have their main street boarded up, but we do everything to try to keep our main street open and going so it means a lot to me as a mayor to help them to keep it going so it really hurts me,” MacNichol added. “Small businesses are what really helps your town grow.”

Kemp said Brandon always filled the store with hope in the community.

“It (the store) meant a lot, of course to bring life back to downtown and that was her (Brandon’s) vision,” Kemp said.

Brandon says she and her husband appreciate all the support Fordyce and surrounding towns have shown them over the past few years and during a difficult time. Their entire family and friends helped them build the business and always showed up when help was needed. She never dreamed when she bought her first t-shirt printing machine that they would ever grow so far.

Kemp says no matter what Brandon decides to do about the boutique in the future, it will be the right one.

“I know whatever she decides to do she will do it good, and God will support and lead her in the decision she will make coming,” Kemp said.