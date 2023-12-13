LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The governor announced two companies that might have ties to China and be in violation of a state law that prohibits foreign-party controlled businesses from owning land in Arkansas.

Those companies are Jones Digital and Risever Machinery.

Letters sent by the Secretary of Agriculture to Attorney General Tim Griffin ask for further investigation into this.

Tami Hornbeck lives in DeWitt, and like many people living there, she is concerned about crypto mining in Arkansas County.

“It’s been a concern of ours, so when this came about it was basically an answer to a prayer,” Hornbeck said.

Hornbeck is happy about the letter from the Secretary of Agriculture to the attorney general as the crypto mining company she was concerned about Jones Digital, LLC. is located outside of DeWitt.

“We were concerned about the noise, the environmental impact, pollution, the amount of water they use, and the electricity and the impact on all of that,” Hornbeck said.

“A crypto mining operation in and of itself is not against the law, so what we’re looking at, and what’s of interest under Arkansas Law is the foreign ownership,” Griffin said.

KARK 4 News did reach out to Jones Digital, LLC. for comment. An attorney for them shared a statement.

“Jones Digital, LLC was surprised to learn of the Secretary of Agriculture’s letter inquiry under Act 636. As its text makes clear, Act 636 does not apply to Jones Digital’s operations in Arkansas County,” the statement said. “Jones Digital chose to do business in Arkansas because of its reputation as a state that supported small businesses like Jones Digital. Jones Digital will continue to stand up for its right to do business in Arkansas and defend itself against inaccurate information and misrepresentations now and in the future.”

Risever Machinery in Craighead County is also being investigated.

The attorney general now will see if the companies comply with Act 636, which is a state law that prohibits foreign party-controlled businesses from owning land in Arkansas.

“We have to figure out first and foremost who owns the company, what is the citizenship of those owners and so there’s a little bit of leg work that needs to be done,” Griffin said.

KARK 4 News has reached out to Risever Machinery and is waiting to hear back.

A statement from the Secretary of Agriculture says, “Countries that are adversarial to the United States and our way of life should not be able to freely operate within our state. We appreciate the Governor’s strong leadership on this issue as it is critically important not just to Arkansas but our entire country and our national security.”