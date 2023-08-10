FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Figures from AAA show that drivers in the Little Rock-North Little Rock metro are seeing little relief at the pumps since last week.

The price of a gallon of gas in the Little Rock metro is $3.41, which is only two cents below the price this time last week.

In central Arkansas, drivers in Pine Bluff are paying the highest average of $3.46. while drivers in Little Rock are paying the least.

The statewide gas price average is $3.49 for unleaded fuel. Drivers in Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers are paying the most on average at $3.60 while drivers in West Memphis are paying the least at $3.38 per gallon.

AAA figures show that some metros in Arkansas are paying more for gas than this day a year ago. The gas price averages in Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Jonesboro and Texarkana are higher.

Though prices slightly dropped in some parts of the state, AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria suggested ways to save gas as prices may fluctuate due to crude oil prices increasing.

“Some Arkansas drivers are seeing minimal relief when they fill up this week,” said Chabarria. “The best way to conserve fuel is to drive the speed limit, avoid hard accelerations and maintain healthy tires.”

Figures show that drivers in Arkansas are paying the 6th lowest gas price average in the country. The nation gas price average is $3.83.