Little Rock Central, Episcopal Collegiate School students selected for US Senate Youth Program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the United States Senate Youth Program announced Wednesday that students from Little Rock Central and Episcopal Collegiate School were selected for the online program.

LRCHS senior Richard Liu and ECS junior Neil Sash will join Senator John Boozman and Senator Tom Cotton in representing Arkansas during the 60th annual USSYP Washington Week, which will be held on March 6 — 9, 2022.

Program officials said Liu has showed his political interest throughout his involvements in the Fremont Debate Academy, Future Business Leaders of America, Arkansas Boys State and many more organizations.

After graduating high school, program officials said he plans to apply to the Huntsman Program at the University of Pennsylvania for dual degrees in international relations and business. He would like to work abroad with the eventual goal of becoming the U.S. Trade Representative, according to program officials.

Program officials said Sash has participated in many extracurricular organizations and is also one of the 15 students in the state selected for the Arkansas Communication and Theater Arts Association.

The junior plans to study political science and public policy on his way to a law degree, after which Sash wants to work towards educational equality, innovation via technology and encourage youth in political leadership and service.

USSYP officials said the student delegates will attend online meetings and briefings with senators, the president, a justice of the Supreme Court, leaders of cabinet agencies and others.

USSYP officials also said that the students will also receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study with encouragement to continue coursework in government, history and public affairs.