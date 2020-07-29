Legislative Council approves $7 million for contact tracing, testing in Marshallese & ‘Latinx’ communities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Legislative Council on Tuesday approved $7 million for contact tracing and other COVID-19 response efforts within the Marshallese and ‘Latinx’ communities in Northwest Arkansas.

But, the proposal almost changed last minute.

Before voting on the $7 million dollars that would go toward contract tracing and testing for minority communities, one state leader proposed the council only allocate $4 million, and have the Arkansas Dept. of Health be in charge of the other $3 million.

But that was voted down, and the $7 million was ultimately passed.

Melisa Lealan, the founder of the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese, said “Don’t get me wrong, we still have a lot of work to do. This is nothing, this is nothing compared to what we need to do.”

Lealan said securing the money is a win, but they don’t plan on resting on their laurels.

“As long as our policies are not friendly to Marshallese people, you’re going to have unhealthy Marshallese people,” she said.

Through the course of Tuesday’s Arkansas Legislative Council meeting, many leaders spoke on how the Marshallese might respond if the state invests in them.

Some were in support, like Sen. Jim Hendren.

He said, “They don’t trust us. You know why they don’t trust us? I’ll make sure everyone knows. It’s because we nuked their islands almost out of existence, causing long term health damage and consequences.”

Lealan said, “It was kind of relief but emotional at the same time. I think I had tears when I heard that.”

Other state leaders used that notion of distrust to steer away from the funding.

Rep. Robin Lundstrum said, “I’m just not sure we need more contact tracing and testing when they’re not going to respond.”

More than half of Community Clinic’s patients are Marshallese and ‘Latinx’.

Its CEO, Judd Semingson, said about 50 percent of positive COVID-19 cases in Benton and Washington counties are coming out of the Hispanic population, and around 15 percent come out of the Marshallese.

“Even though these groups, these communities, our neighbors are smaller in number they’re really being hit every hard,” he said.

Overall, Lealan said this approval was a step in the right direction for her community.

“Today was a very different narrative for me, finally, so it was good to see all that going on,” she said.

The funding passed with a vote of 35 to 13.

It breaks down as follows:

Contact tracing and navigation staff – $2,955,000

Enhanced Case Management and Supported Quarantine – $1,455,000

Operations – $90,000

Testing Uninsured Special Populations Including Serial testing and Community-based Testing – $2,500,00

Last Friday, the council declined to suspend its rules to consider the Department of Health’s request for $7 million more in spending authority to provide federal coronavirus relief funds to the Northwest Arkansas Council’s Health Care Transformation Division.

In a separate move on Tuesday, the council also passed $16 million dollars for the Arkansas Department of Health for contract tracing.

LATEST POSTS: